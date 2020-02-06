Wood Decking Market: Growth Opportunities to Tap into in 2020 | Woodguard, SilvaStar, GR Plume Company

Title: Global Wood Decking Market Has Been Witnessing Accelerated Growth in Recent Years!!

Los Angeles, United State– In recent years, rapid urbanization and industrialization have encouraged economies towards development and adoption of several technologies and services. In order to understand the growth of Wood Decking better along with the factors that play major role in the market, QY Research has published a research report. The research report is titled, “Global Wood Decking Market”. In this report, researchers have presented a thorough analysis of the market and other crucial information.

Top Key Companies of the Global Wood Decking Market : Woodguard, SilvaStar, GR Plume Company, Inc, Hood Industries, Hunt Forest Products, Inc, Murphy Company, Pacific Woodtech Corporation, West Fraser LVL, Rosboro, AZEK Building Products, Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company

Global Wood Decking Market by Type: Redwood Decking, Cedar Decking, Pressure-Treated Lumber Decking

Global Wood Decking Market Segmentation By Application : Residential Building, Commercial Use Building, Infrastructure

Global Wood Decking Market: Drivers and Opportunities

In the global Wood Decking market, rapid urbanization, changing governmental policies, and rising disposable income have contributed to its development. The market is expected to report drastic progress in the forecast years which will also contributes to the growth of its market share. Additionally, the market will observe various innovations due to the heavy investments from the government in R&D.

Furthermore, rising levels of pollution and climate change is also playing a major role in the development of the market. In order to reduce their global CO2 footprints and take steps towards sustainability, manufacturers are adopting cleaner technologies and adopting processes that cause minimal harm to the environment. These factors are expected to lead to the development of the market and also increase its market share.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Wood Decking Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Wood Decking Market: Segment Analysis

The growth of the Wood Decking market can also be attributed to the heavy investments from governments and other private organizations towards the R&D. Also, owing to increasing number of applications in the market are rising, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Global Wood Decking Market: Geographic Outlook

The research report provides an in-depth information about the growth of different regions around the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and others. The research report provides revenues, market share, and forecast for each region with a thorough analysis.

Global Wood Decking Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market

This research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Table of Contents

1 Wood Decking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Decking

1.2 Wood Decking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood Decking Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Wood Decking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wood Decking Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture Industry

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Environment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Wood Decking Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wood Decking Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wood Decking Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wood Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wood Decking Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wood Decking Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wood Decking Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wood Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wood Decking Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wood Decking Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wood Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wood Decking Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wood Decking Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wood Decking Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wood Decking Production

3.4.1 North America Wood Decking Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wood Decking Production

3.5.1 Europe Wood Decking Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wood Decking Production

3.6.1 China Wood Decking Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wood Decking Production

3.7.1 Japan Wood Decking Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Wood Decking Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wood Decking Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wood Decking Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wood Decking Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wood Decking Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wood Decking Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood Decking Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wood Decking Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wood Decking Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wood Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wood Decking Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wood Decking Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Wood Decking Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wood Decking Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wood Decking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood Decking Business

7.1 Graymont

7.1.1 Graymont Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Graymont Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lhoist

7.2.1 Lhoist Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lhoist Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 USLM

7.3.1 USLM Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 USLM Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carmeuse

7.4.1 Carmeuse Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carmeuse Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mississippi Lime

7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pete Lien & Sons

7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Unimin

7.7.1 Unimin Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Unimin Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nordkalk

7.8.1 Nordkalk Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nordkalk Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd

7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Wood Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wood Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Wood Decking Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Wood Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wood Decking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wood Decking

8.4 Wood Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wood Decking Distributors List

9.3 Wood Decking Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wood Decking (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wood Decking (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wood Decking (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wood Decking Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wood Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wood Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wood Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wood Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wood Decking

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wood Decking by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wood Decking by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wood Decking by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wood Decking

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wood Decking by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wood Decking by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wood Decking by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wood Decking by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

