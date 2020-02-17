Wood Chips Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2030

Factors Driving the Market Growth:

– Increasing Demand from pulp industry

Increasing demand from the pulp industry, where wood chips are used as raw material for pulp production, is also growing the market for wood chips. When burned, chips made from wood result in the production of biochar, known as charcoal. It can either be used as a charcoal or returned to the ground, as wood ash can be used as a soil fertilizer. During the forecast period, this factor is anticipated to drive the wood chips industry.

– Presence of stringent regulatory framework

The presence of a strict regulatory structure is anticipated to boost the demand for wood chips in Europe and North America. Increasing consumer awareness of the use of these products in home heating solutions is likely to stimulate the industry’s development.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

– High price volatility

Because of changes in the cost of raw materials, affected by weather conditions and changing regulatory standards governing wood cultivation, the market has witnessed an enormous price volatility. Furthermore, the absence of residential heating product use in the Middle East is expected to restrict the development of the region’s market

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Wood Chips Market is segmented on the Product, Application, and Regional basis.

Product

– Hardwood

– Softwood

Application

– Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

– Household Furnishing

– Residential Heating

– Others

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Competitive Analysis:

– Global wood chips competitive environment is expected to be moderate over the period ranging 2019 – 2029 by virtue of limited manufacturers operating in this industry

– The market competition is expected to be on the basis of new product development and product pricing.

– High price volatility is expected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

Cogent Fibre, EVOWORLD GmbH, Enviva Pellets, LLC, St. Boniface Ballet, Orsted, Mitsui & Company, Sojitz, Oji Holding, ACA Industry ApS, Enerpat Group UK Ltd, TerraSource Global, Treco Ltd., Axpo Group, Rentech, Chip Chip, Great Northern Timber, So.Le.Est, Uzelac Industries, Eastwood Energy, Jamrow.

