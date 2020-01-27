Wollastonite Powder Market 2018 – 2026 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Global Wollastonite Powder Market was valued US$ 184Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 420Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 10.87% during a forecast.

Global Wollastonite Powder Market is segmented into by type, by application and by region. Based on Type, wollastonite powder market is classified into Acicular Wollastonite Powder & Ultrafine. In application type are divided into Ceramics, Polymers, Paints, Metallurgy, Friction Products, construction & other. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors for the wollastonite powder market are growth in construction industry, bulk demand for wollastonite is for use in floor and wall tiles, wollastonite reduces warping and cracking during firing and increases strength and widely used as a flux in the casting of steel and in the production of paints and coatings. Wollastonite powder market will boost the industry came with the increase in demand for wollastonite as a filler and extender for the rapidly growing plastics market.

Cost of material and wollastonite powder related to aqueous carbonation in the high energy consumption can hamper the growth of Wollastonite Powder Market.

In terms of type, Acicular Wollastonite Powder segment shares the highest market during the forecast period. Wollastonite powder process of mining wollastonite Acicular wollastonite powder is an ideal substitution of as industries because it is non-poisonous an innocuous and widely used in mining and construction field, Increases Tensile Strength & Modulus, Excellent Impact Resistance, Increased Scratch and Mar Resistance and Lower Costs compared to fibre glass.

In terms of Application, Construction segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rising in disposal income, increasing construction with higher pace at world level, government norms for better safety and precaution are too helping construction segment to create more opportunity in wollastonite powder market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Material cost are very low in Asia pacific and China is a key country of the wollastonite powder market in Asia Pacific, due to high usage of ceramics in the country.

