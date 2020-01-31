With vast industrial-scale applications, scope of growth of Micro LNG Liquefaction market poised to be promising over the forecast period 2019 – 2027
Indepth Study of this Micro LNG Liquefaction Market
TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Micro LNG Liquefaction . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.
As per the research, the Micro LNG Liquefaction market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.
Key Players Operating in Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market
The global micro LNG liquefaction market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global micro LNG liquefaction market are:
- Siemens
- Snam S.p.A.
- Baker Hughes, a GE Company
Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Major Developments
- In March 2018, a high-pressure micro-scale LNG plant was commissioned in the Northwest region of British Columbia, Canada. The plant produces 30,000 gal/d of LNG. The liquid is then trucked approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 mi) away into the Yukon Territory, where it is used as a substitute for diesel in various industrial applications.
- In May 2018, Snam S.p.A. and Baker Hughes, a GE Company signed an agreement to develop micro-liquefaction infrastructure to boost sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucks and promote sustainability in maritime transportation
Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market: Research Scope
Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Mode of Supply
- Truck
- Barge
Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Application
- Transportation
- Industrial Feedstock
- Others
Global Micro LNG Liquefaction Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Sweden
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
