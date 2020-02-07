Wireless Sensors Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Wireless Sensors Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Wireless Sensors market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Wireless Sensors technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Wireless Sensors market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The wireless sensors market for industrial street lighting applications can be segmented on the basis of type and geography. On the basis of types, the three major categories are MEMS-based sensors, which include pressure sensors, accelerometers, and acoustic sensors; CMOS-based sensors, which include humidity sensors, temperature sensors, and proximity sensors; and LED sensors, such as ambient light sensing.

The market for wireless sensors for industrial street lighting applications is geographically fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World (RoW). Owing to the fact that the market is still in its infancy stage, the technology is primarily limited to developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. Asia Pacific is an immensely promising market for wireless sensors, especially in relatively developed countries such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea.

Wireless Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

American Sensor Technologies, Inc., (U.S.), Avir Sensors, (U.S.), YSI Incorporated, (U.S.), Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., (U.S.), Measurement Specialties Inc., (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V., (Switzerland), MEMSIC Inc., (U.S.), Sutron Corporation, (U.S.), Meridian Environmental Technology, Inc., (U.S.), E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., (Canada), and ASM Automation Sensornik Messtechnik GmbH, (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the market for wireless sensors for industrial street lighting applications.

It has been observed that most of the vendors are headquartered in North America, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, since there is no clear leader in the market for wireless sensors for industrial street lighting applications, the degree of competition is extremely high.

