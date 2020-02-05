Wireless Power Transmission Market set to grow according to forecasts -ConvenientPower HK Limited, Energous Corporation, Humavox, NuCurrent

The wireless power transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand for wireless connectivity solutions by consumers, coupled with the need for effective charging solutions. However, the high cost of devices based on wireless power transmission technology is a restraining factor for the growth of the wireless power transmission market. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of robotics and industry 4.0, the wireless power transmission market would showcase significant growth prospects in the future.

The “Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless power transmission market with detailed market segmentation by technology, implementation, application, and geography. The global wireless power transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless power transmission market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global wireless power transmission market is segmented on the basis of technology, implementation, and, application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as near-field and far field. On the basis of the implementation, the market is segmented as integrated and aftermarket. The market on the basis of the application is classified as EV charging, smartphones, wearable electronics, industrial, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key wireless power transmission companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ConvenientPower HK Limited

– Energous Corporation

– Humavox Ltd.

– NuCurrent

– Ossia Inc.

– Powermat Technologies Ltd.

– TDK Corporation

– WiBotic Inc.

– Wi-Charge Ltd

– WiTricity Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless power transmission market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wireless power transmission market in these regions.

