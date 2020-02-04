Wireless Power Transmission Market Is Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

segmentation includes current and forecast demand for battery recycling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the battery recycling market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for battery recycling has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on battery chemistry, spent battery source, and end-use of battery recycling. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global battery recycling market. Key players in the battery recycling market are Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle, Inc., Exide Technologies, Retriev Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, G & P Batteries, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., and Umicore N.V. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global battery recycling market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Chemistry

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-cadmium

Others

Battery Recycling Market, by Spent Battery Source

Automotive

Electronic Appliances

Others

Battery Recycling Market, by End-use

Extraction of Material

Repackaging, Reuse, & Second Life

Disposal

Battery Recycling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the battery recycling market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

In terms of end-use, the extraction of material segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

Lead-acid is the major battery chemistry segment of the battery recycling market

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the battery recycling market at a global, regional, and country level

Insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

