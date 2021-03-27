Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market 2020| Likely To Emerge Over A Period Of 2020-2027

Report Title: Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , Wireless network infrastructure consists of the hardware and software resources of an entire network that enable network connectivity, communication, operations, and management of an enterprise network. It provides the communication path and services between users, processes, applications, services, and external networks/the internet., The global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is expected to reach approximately USD 51,716 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017 to 2023., The market has been segmented based on component, connectivity technologies, and region. , By component, the market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been further divided into seven sub-segments—small cell, macro cell, radio access network, distributed antenna system, backhaul, fronthaul, and remote radio head. The software segment has been categorized into four sub-segments—network function virtualization (NFV), operations support systems (OSS)/business support systems (BSS), software-defined networking (SDN), and others. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market and the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing with the higher CAGR during the forecast period., By connectivity technologies, the market has been divided into 2G/3G, 4G, and 5G. The 5G connectivity technology is expected to dominate the market and be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period since it offers faster data download and upload speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than earlier connectivity technologies.,

Key Players: –

The key players in the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson AB (Sweden), IBM Corporation (US), Wipro Limited (India), Oracle Corporation (US), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Qorvo, Inc (US), CommScope, Inc. (US), EXFO Inc(Canada), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Cambium Networks, Ltd (US)

