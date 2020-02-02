Wireless EV Charging Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, WiTricity Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Wireless EV Charging Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Wireless EV Charging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Wireless EV Charging market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Wireless EV Charging players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Wireless EV Charging industry situations. According to the research, the Wireless EV Charging market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Wireless EV Charging market.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market was valued at USD 1.64 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 757.81 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 115.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Wireless EV Charging Market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Qualcomm