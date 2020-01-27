Wireless Charging Market 2020 Surprising Growth : Samsung, WiTricity, Qualcomm, PowerbyProxi, IDT, Semtech, Powermat

The global wireless charging market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2016. Growth prospects for the market seem very bullish at the moment on account of growing adoption of this technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. Other sectors, such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and defense are also expected to spur industry growth as end-users have exhibited a tendency towards minimizing the hassles of wires for powering various devices.

Wireless Charging is the transmission of electrical power from a power source to a receiving device without any physical connections. It delivers a number of benefits to users like preventing electric shocks due to the power cord connection’s contacts, and increase the convenience and ubiquity for the charging of everyday devices. In general, there are three types of wireless charging technologies currently existing; radio frequency-based wireless charging, electromagnetic induction and resonant wireless charging.

Wireless Charging Market

Global Wireless Charging Market report focuses on the top players in global market

Samsung

WiTricity

Qualcomm

PowerbyProxi

IDT

Semtech

Powermat

The Wireless Charging Market report provides you with the relevant information about your niche and saves your lot of time that you may otherwise take for decision making. Being a global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Wireless Charging industry along with analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy),Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia),Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Receiver

Transmitter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Vehicles & Transport

Medical Devices & Equipment

Others

The Wireless Charging Market report provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2024. The resources used for collecting the data and information that is included in this report are very trustworthy and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

