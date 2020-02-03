Wireless Charging ICs Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2027

Wireless Charging ICs Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

The Wireless Charging ICs Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Wireless Charging ICs market.

A wireless charging system comprises of power receiving, power transmitter system, and charge/discharge system. The technology is preferred since it is reliable, safe, and convenient to charge electronic devices. With the increasing penetration of internet of things, players involved in the wireless charging ICs market are targeting consumer products such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, and cameras with new developments and innovations in the field.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Analog Devices, Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corporation, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The wireless charging ICs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing sales of electric vehicles coupled with the portable electronics and wearable market. Moreover, robust demand for wireless charging is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of the technology may hamper the growth of the wireless charging ICs market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing trend of internet of things is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the key market players in the coming years.

The global wireless charging ICs market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as transmitter and receiver. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as circuit breakers, relays, and power solution. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, medical devices, smartphones, and others.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

