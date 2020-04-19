Wireless charging for electric vehicles: new step towards full charging in 20 minutes

A new step forward has been taken by researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory regarding wireless charging, particularly of electric vehicles. The researchers have in fact created new methods for wireless charging that, as defined in the same press release that presents the study, could double the power density of classic systems.

For the same power, for example, the system could be much lighter than today’s technologies. The new method of wireless charging involves the use of two coils, one applied under the vehicle and the other at street level. Once aligned, the two coils begin to transfer electrical energy and charge the battery. The researchers have created a “three-phase system that presents magnetic fields rotating between layers of coils.”

According to Jason Pries, one of the researchers behind the study, published in IEEE Transactions on Power Electronics, with this new method, the power is transferred more uniformly and this allows the highest power density. The system has already been tested with a transfer of 50 kilowatts of energy with an efficiency of 95%.

The researchers are trying to update this new system to perform completely wireless transfers up to 300 kilowatts and up to limits that will allow a wireless recharging, so without any discomfort related to the connection of cables and unions of all kinds, of an electric vehicle in just 20 minutes: just place the car in the right place and wait for the end of charging.

Related Articles and Sources:

https://www.ornl.gov/news/wireless-charging-more-power-smaller-package

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8863954