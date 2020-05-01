Wire Feeder Systems Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market–Dynamics

Increase in manufacturing industries across the globe

The growing number of manufacturing industries across the globe is expected to boost the demand for wire feeders during the coming years. Wire feeder is an important device used for joining different types of metal through welding and soldering. Besides, with the use of wire feeder, raw material waste can be reduced, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the wire feeder systems market globally. The manufacturing process not only increases profit margins of industries but also has a positive impact on resource regulation across the globe. Rising demand for fabricated metal products and other metal-based products across the globe in different industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and telecommunication is expected to boost the growth of the wire feeder systems market during the forecast period 2019- 2027. In industries such as electronics and telecommunication, where compressed size is an important factor, a wire feeder is used for manufacturing and metal joining processes. Furthermore, rise in demand for energy and power, where wire feeder is used to add filler metal during manufacturing of alloys, is also expected to boost the growth of the global wire feeder system market.

Increasing growth of adhesives in manufacturing industries – A restraint to the market

The increasing growth of adhesives, which are cheap and used to join metals, is one of the major restraints affecting the global wire feeder market.

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market–Segmentation

The global wire feeder systems market can be segmented based on:

Process

Type

Power

Diameter

Industry

Region

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market, by Process

Based on process, the global wire feeder systems market can be categorized into:

Soldering

Welding

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market, by Type

Based on type, the global wire feeder systems market can be bifurcated into:

Electrode wire feeder

Cold wire feeder

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market, by Power

In terms of power, the global wire feeder systems market can be bifurcated into:

Constant Voltage (CV)

Constant Current(CC)

Hybrid of CV and CC

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market, by Diameter

Based on diameter, the global wire feeder systems market can be segmented into:

8/1.0

0/1.2

Others

Global Wire Feeder Systems Market, by Industry

Based on industry, the global wire feeder systems market can be categorized into: