Window Blinds Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2018 to 2028

Window Blinds Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Window Blinds Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Window Blinds Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Window Blinds Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Window Blinds Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Window Blinds Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Window Blinds market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Window Blinds Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Window Blinds Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Window Blinds Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Window Blinds market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Window Blinds Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Window Blinds Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Window Blinds Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Spring Window Fashions introduced ‘SolarTrac 4.0’, a technologically advanced automated window shading control system, under the brand Mecho®. The new system is designed to maximize occupant comfort and building performance through daylight management.

In November 2018, Hunter Douglas – a leading player in the window blinds market – launched ‘Duette® LightLock™ System’, a revolutionary blackout technology designed to prevent light leakage at the window and create a complete blackout for consumers. Overall revenues of the company closed in on more than US$ 3 billion in 2018.

Budget Blinds launched the world’s first custom fabric design program in November 2018. The initiative is qualified as the most advanced, personalized design offering in the home products space. Budget Blinds’ new custom fabric design is available through the company’s 1,100 franchises in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and allows customers to select from over 9,000 combinations of fabric, color, and pattern.

In October 2018, JASNO Shutters B.V. announced the addition of a new material to its swings collection, making them suitable for an even wider range of interior designs. Founded in 2001, the company offers a range of window coverings, shutters, blinds, vertical blinds, roman blinds, and more.

Founded in 1954, Blinds To Go Inc. is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey. The company manufactures and retails a range of blinds and shades, and currently operates more than 80 superstores throughout the eastern U.S and Canada.

Ching Feng Home Fashions Co, 3 Day Blinds LLC, Rainbow Blinds, Innovative Openings Inc., Aluvert Blinds, Stevens (Scotland) Limited, Next Day Blinds Corporation, Canadian Blinds Manufacturing Inc., Stoneside LLC, Elite Window Fashions, and Advanced Window Products, Inc. are also among the leading players in window blinds market.

Additional Insights

Roll up Blinds to Remain the Preferred Product

The study finds that roll up blinds will remain the top-selling category of window blinds, upheld by its rising popularity as a space-efficient way of covering windows. Increasing number of home renovation activities, along with the rising emphasis of homeowners to improve aesthetics, continues to complement demand for roll up blinds. According to the study, the roll up blinds account for approximately two-fifth volume share of the market. Another key aspect driving sales of roll up blinds is the advent and adoption of patterned products.

The study finds that demand for window blinds will remain robust in the residential sector, accounting for over 50% sales. With an uptick in growth of the affordable housing sector, along with rising home improvement and renovation activities vis-à-vis aging infrastructure in developed markets, it is highly likely that the residential sector will continue to account for greater adoption of window blinds in the foreseeable future.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on window blinds market offers exhaustive insights and industry-best intelligence of the global market. A unique methodology and holistic approach are adapted to carry out a thorough analysis on growth of window blinds market for the 2018-2028 period.

To acquire detailed information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the window blinds market, an in-depth secondary research followed by primary research has been conducted. The secondary phase involves studying trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while industry and market experts were interviewed as a part of the primary research.

Research Methodology of this Report.

