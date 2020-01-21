Wind Turbine Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Wind Turbine Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Wind Turbine Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Wind Turbine Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Wind Turbine Market

Goldwind, LEITWIND, Nordex Energy, Senvion, Siemens Wind Power and Renewables, Vestas, Suzlon, ENERCON, GAMESA ELECTRIC, GE Renewable Energy, GE Wind Turbines.

The usage of wind energy as a source of electricity generation has attracted exceptional demand across regions. In 2017, the total wind power installation capacity remained above 50 GW, with Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, witnessing record high. Although most of the wind energy is currently obtained onshore, offshore wind farms are gaining wide popularity as a larger resource area with low environmental impact, which in turn, is expected to significantly increase the demand for the wind turbine, during the forecast period, 2018-2023. On the flip side, the price drops for wind energy is expected to have an adverse effect on the profits margin for the entire supply chain of the wind turbine market.

Offshore Wind Farms an Opportunity for Growth

The offshore wind farm industry has progressed significantly since the installation of the first offshore wind farm in 1991, by Elkraft (now DONG Energy) at Vindeby, Denmark. Technological advancements have reduced considerably the associated risks and the cost of electricity generation from offshore wind farms, which in turn, have attracted interests globally. The global installed capacity of offshore wind capacity reached approximately 14,384 megawatts (MW) in 2016. Although, 90% of the all offshore wind installations are in European waters, the governments outside of the European region, such as in the country of China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US, have set ambitious targets for the installation of offshore wind farms in their territorial waters.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) secured exclusive wind turbine contract for Hornsea – II offshore wind project

February 2018: GE Renewable Energy secured commitments for 2.9 gigawatts (GW) of its variably rated 2.2 MW to 2.5 MW onshore wind turbine with a 127-meter rotor in North America

February 2018: GE Renewables signed agreement with ENGIE to supply 144 of its 2.5-116 turbines for the Umburanas Wind Farm Complex in Brazil

Major Players: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, General Electric Company, Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Hitachi, Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd, Enercon GmbH, ABB Ltd., Envision Energy Co. Ltd., Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited, Sinovel Wind Group Company Limited, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., among others.

The Wind Turbine market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Wind Turbine Market on the basis of Types are

Horizontal-Axis Wind Turbine, Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine, Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Wind Turbine Market is Segmented into

Land Wind, Offshore Wind, Other

Regions Are covered By Wind Turbine Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Asia-Pacific to Register High Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is ramping up its wind energy production, to meet up with its growing energy needs and in a bid to limit smog-causing pollution from coal plants and act on climate change. In 2016 China overtook Europe as the worlds largest regional wind market, installing half of all the new wind capacity additions worldwide. Similarly, in India, the wind power capability is expected to be ramped up to 185 GW an eight-fold increase over 15 years from 2015, and to contribute approximately 14% of Indias renewable energy use. Similar huge investments are also expected to be scaled up in countries, such as South Korea and Japan, which would further supplement the demand for wind turbine installation in the region, during the forecast period.

US to Register High Growth Rate

Wind power capacity in the United States endured strong growth in 2016, driven by improvements in the performance and cost of wind power technologies, resulting in lower power sales prices for utility, corporate, and other purchasers. The US added 8,203 megawatts of new wind power capacity in 2016, representing 27% of all energy capacity additions in 2016, and is expected to register similar growth during the forecast period. Similarly, the US added its first commercial offshore wind farm in 2016. Factors, such as stronger state policy commitments coupled with decreasing offshore wind farms installation costs and risks are expected to be a significant morale booster for the US offshore wind market players, and in turn, would supplement the numbers of offshore wind farm projects.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Wind Turbine Market

-Changing Wind Turbine market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Wind Turbine market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Wind Turbine Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

