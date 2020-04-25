Wi-Fi Home Router Viewpoint, Key Players, Trends and Predictions 2019-2025
Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market to reach USD 12854.2 million by 2025.
Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market valued approximately USD 8724.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for Wi-Fi home router and extender is directly dependent on the growth of telecommunications, residential & commercial sector, and industrial development. Exponentially growing urbanization and rising global population have increased the demand for internet, by offering multiple opportunities to the global Wi-Fi router and extender market. The increasing population and the penetration of internet access results in the growth of telecommunication equipment as well as home networking devices which are the major factors that are contributing towards the high share of home routers market
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Device
Wi-Fi Router
Wi-Fi Extender
By Router
Uplink Port
Normal Port
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUSTEK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Net gear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZYXEL Communications Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Wi-Fi Home Router in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
