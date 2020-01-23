Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027

The global Wi-Fi Analytics market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Wi-Fi Analytics market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Wi-Fi Analytics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Wi-Fi Analytics market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Wi-Fi Analytics market report on the basis of market players
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Wi-Fi analytics market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the Wi-Fi analytics market.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Wi-Fi Analytics market include GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.
Market Segmentation
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud/SaaS Model
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by End-user
- Retail
- Automotive
- Hotels/Restaurants/ Motels
- Stadium
- Airports
- Enterprises
- Hospitals
- Government
- Others
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application
- Marketing and Advertising
- Network Management
- Access Control and Security Management
Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Country/Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Wi-Fi Analytics market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Wi-Fi Analytics market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Wi-Fi Analytics market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Wi-Fi Analytics market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Wi-Fi Analytics ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market?
