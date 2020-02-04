Why it isn’t simple to buy an electric car in the United States?
There is a lot that is to blame for: relatively low petrol, revocation of Tesla and GM state EV tax breaks, the shortage of electric cars and SUVs available, higher ongoing costs than conventional vehicles. However, the automotive industry itself was partly responsible for the declining market of last year.
Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)
- James Webb Space Telescope Will Be likely to miss the March 2021 Launch - February 4, 2020
- Pinchbeck Goes to R-UK to Handle the Energy UK - February 4, 2020
- Exactly why California should invest in electric cars? - February 4, 2020
Read more at Why it isn't simple to buy an electric car in the United States?