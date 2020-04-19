Why did the Neanderthals become extinct? Here is a new study that may have the answer

One of the greatest mysteries of anthropology may have been solved by a group of researchers at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University: why have Neanderthal men died out? Was it a specific virus that only affected these hominids? Was there a catastrophic event?

The team of anthropologists, led by Samuel Márquez, in a study published in the Anatomical Record suggests that the Neanderthals could have been extinguished by a childhood disease caused by a chronic infection in the ear.

The researchers claim to have reconstructed, for the first time, the Eustachian tubes of Neanderthal and to have discovered that they were very similar to those of the children of Homo sapiens, as Márquez himself reports: “Middle ear infections are almost omnipresent among infants because the flat angle of the Eustachian tubes is prone to retaining the otitis media bacteria that cause these infections – the same flat angle that we found in Neanderthals.”

Today, such infections in children are very easy to treat thanks to antibiotics. In addition, when Homo sapiens grows, the same trumpets as Eustachian tubes lengthen, which allows the ear to eliminate these infections, which usually only develop during childhood. This was not the case for Neanderthals: the special structure of their Eustachian trumpets did not change with age and this allowed these infections to continue to spread into adulthood until they became lethal.

Among other things, these same infections, if untreated, can lead to various other complications in addition to hearing loss, including pneumonia and various respiratory infections, real threats to life if there is no type of medicine. It is therefore no wonder, as the scientist himself reports, that modern humans have finally prevailed and not Neanderthals.

The ear is a part of the body that anthropologists and researchers in general interested in Neanderthal man have mostly neglected, as reported by Ian Tattersall, paleoanthropologist and curator of the American Museum of National History.

