Whole Exome Sequencing Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Whole Exome Sequencing market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Whole Exome Sequencing market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Whole Exome Sequencing market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Purchase the report at a discounted price! Offer expires in 24 hours!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=64&source=atm

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Whole Exome Sequencing market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological progression in sequencing systems, collaborations and partnerships amongst leading research organizations for improved drug discovery, and an increasing expenditure on research and development are the major factors driving the global whole exome sequencing market. However, factors such as unavailability of trained workforce, increasing trend of funds and grants from universities and research organizations, and high instrument costs are challenging the growth of this market.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are the regional segments of the whole exome sequencing market. Amongst these, North America stands as the largest whole exome sequencing market. This is mainly due to the increasing application of whole exome sequencing for detection of rare diseases, increasing awareness programs through industry meets and conferences, and government funding for whole exome sequencing studies. In 2010, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,148,200 persons above the age of 13 and more were diagnosed with HIV infection in the United States, including 207,600 individuals whose infections had not been diagnosed.

Europe is the second largest market for whole exome sequencing. This is because Europe is a leading region for the diagnostics and treatment of cancer and HIV diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe is home to almost one quarter of the world’s cancer patients with 3.2 million new patients diagnosed every year. In 2010, UNAIDS estimated that approximately 2.3 million people were living with HIV in Europe. The prevalence of HIV among adults varies from less than 0.2% of the population in Central Europe to more than 1% of the population in parts of Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to be lucrative markets for whole exome sequencing in the coming years. Increasing research and development initiatives and strategic expansion and acquisitions among research organizations in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are favoring the growth of this regional market. The increasing impact of bioinformatics and biotechnology research in Latin America is anticipated to fuel the growth of whole exome sequencing market. An increasing number of patients diagnosed with HIV in the emerging economies of India, China, and Brazil will lead to significant growth of the whole exome sequencing market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions top players in the whole exome sequencing market, namely Agilent Technologies, BGI, Eurofins Genomics, Macrogen Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., Ambry Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche NimbleGen Inc., Sengenics, and Knome Inc. among others.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=64&source=atm

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Whole Exome Sequencing market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Whole Exome Sequencing market?

Why Choose TMRR?

Strong expertise in creating faultless market reports

Round the clock customer service

Seamless after-sales support

We provide tailor-made reports as per our client’s requirements

Data collected from highly reliable and credible primary and secondary sources

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=64&source=atm