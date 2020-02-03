Whole Exome Sequencing Market Report Industry Outlook – Latest Development & Trends 2027

Market Research Report on Whole Exome Sequencing Market is a professional and in-depth research report. The Report include basic information like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Whole Exome Sequencing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Service, Technology, Application and Geography, 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery are likely to drive the growth of the whole exome sequencing market. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals may restrict the growth of whole exome sequencing market.

The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027.

The next-generation sequencing has enabled higher results of the analysis for genotypic and phenotypic relations among the human populations, helping in the development of genetics information for the drug development. In various human diseases are caused or are influenced by the genetic factors which provide important information about the diseases and thus help in the discovery of a novel drug.

As the whole sequencing techniques reduced time and cost for the analyzing genetic, it also offers a reduction of time spent in the trial and error for the drug formulation. The technique offers precise ability to measure the genetic variation among humans and their biological samples.

Pharmaceutical companies influence this technology to fine-tune the germline genome to stabilize which, in return, enable then to buy an insurance policy during the presentation of initial findings to the FDA for the early stage approvals.

The significant reduction in the prices and rising technology is leading to the shift towards emphasizing drug development through whole-exome sequencing. Thus, owing to these factors, it is expected that the market is likely to propel expressively during the forecast period.

The report segments the global whole exome sequencing market as follows:

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Product & Service

Systems

Kits

Services

Other Services

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Whole Exome Sequencing Market Landscape Whole Exome Sequencing Market– Key Industry Dynamics Whole Exome Sequencing Market– Global Analysis Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User Whole Exome Sequencing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Whole Exome Sequencing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

