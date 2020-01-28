White Wine Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2019 – 2027

Global White Wine market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the White Wine market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The White Wine market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the White Wine market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the White Wine market report:

What opportunities are present for the White Wine market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced White Wine ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is White Wine being utilized?

How many units of White Wine is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key Players Operating in the global white wine market:

The presence of international as well as emerging players across the globe targeting end-users with unique marketing strategies is expected to fuel the demand for white wine during the forecast period.

Major manufacturers operating in the white wine market focus on the development of new product with respect to its taste and innovative packaging designs

Emerging players in the market focus on collaborations with retailing channels to enhance sales of white wine. In addition, players across the globe are selling organic wines at competitive prices. A few of the key players operating in the global white wine market are:

Changyu Pioneer Wine Co. Inc.,

Constellation Brands, Inc.

E&J Gallo Winery

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Caviro

Grupo Penaflor S.A.

The Wine Group

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Casella Family Brands

Treasury Wine Estates.

Global White Wine Market: Research Scope

Global White Wine Market: by type

Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

Sauvignon Blanc

Viognier

Torrontes

Albarino

Others (Gewurztraminer, Semillon, etc.)

Global White Wine Market: by end-use

Residential

Commercial

Global White Wine Market: by distribution channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores



The report on the global white wine market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on different segments of the market across regions.

The White Wine market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the White Wine market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each White Wine market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the White Wine market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global White Wine market.

Year-on-year growth of the global White Wine market in terms of value and volume.

The White Wine report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

