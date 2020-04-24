White Lined Chipboard Market 2020: Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Emerging Technology Trends to 2025

White Lined Chipboard Market: Introduction

The increase in disposable incomes in emerging market boosted the demand for various household and food products. Changing lifestyles and increasing awareness are the factors which will further contribute to the potential growth in the sector. The packaging needs of the consumers are fulfilled by the various packaging companies by providing a varied range of packaging products for different industries. The paperboards are widely used for the packaging of ready-to-eat foods, dry foods, and cereals, household, and electronics products. Companies are opting for environment-friendly packaging solutions because of increasing concern for environmental protection worldwide. So out of all types of paperboards, White lined chipboard is the most suitable type for specialty packaging.

Raw materials used for manufacturing of white lined chipboards are totally recyclable fibers and can be reused for some period of time until they do not lose their strength for further packaging. They are made up of biodegradable material and can be easily decomposed in nature without leaving any harmful effects.

Request PDF Sample of this Research Report to Know Detailed Analysis of Business Opportunities, Market Status and Major Companies in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific

White Lined Chipboard Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global white lined chipboard market are Polar International Organization Limited, Varsity Packaging Ltd., Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co., ltd., KAPAG Karton + Papier AG, Smurfit Kappa Group, Westrock Company, Mondi Group plc, Fiskeby Board AB, Vision Paper and Board Ltd., Preston Board and Packaging Ltd., Gane Brothers & Lane, Inc., Doric Anderton Ltd., and Preston Board and Packaging Ltd.

White Lined Chipboard: Market Dynamics

The various driving factors for white lined chipboard market are increasing consumption in the different sectors including household, electronics, and food industry, increasing demand for light-weight packaging solution, raw material required to fabricate white lined chipboard is quite inexpensive, need for cost-effective packaging product, sophisticated packaging product, and recyclable and eco-friendly packaging product.

The white lined chipboard is not suitable for heavy and bulky items because of their relatively less endurance to mechanical stress. There are also various associated health risks involved due to the use of recycled material for packaging restraining the global white lined chipboard market.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report here

White Lined Chipboard: Market Segmentation

White Lined Chipboard market is segmented as follows

White Lined Chipboard Market segmentation by Paperboard classification

UT Uncoated White Lined Chipboard, cream or white back

UD Uncoated White Lined Chipboard, grey back

GT Coated White Lined Chipboard, cream or white back

GD1 Coated White Lined Chipboard, grey back (specific Volume >1.45 cm³/g)

GD2 Coated White Lined Chipboard, grey back (specific volume 1.3 to 1.45 cm³/g)

GD3 Coated White Lined Chipboard, grey back (specific volume <1.3 cm³/g)

White Lined Chipboard Market segmentation by Paperboard basis weight –

250g/m^2 – 350g/m^2

350g/m^2 – 450g/m^2

450g/m^2 – 550g/m^2

550g/m^2 – 650g/m^2

White Lined Chipboard Market segmentation by its manufacturing types –

Paper folding boxes

Litho-laminated carton boxes

White Lined Chipboard Market segmentation by End Use –

Cereals and dry foods

Frozen and chilled foods

Detergent powders

Confectionary Outers

Toiletries

Household goods

Electrical and Engineering products

Car spares

Toys and Games

White Lined Chipboard Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global white lined chipboard market is segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The white lined chipboard market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region over the entire forecast period. The hypermarkets, retail chains, packaged food industry are increasing at a fast pace which will further boost the white lined chipboard market in the developing countries. The white lined chipboard market growth is stagnant or slightly increasing in developed regions including North America and Europe