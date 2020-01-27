White Cement Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 | TMR

Based on property, white cement is similar to gray cement. However, it exhibits high degree of whiteness. Substantial modification is carried out during the manufacturing of cement to obtain white colored cement. Metal oxides such as manganese and primarily iron that influence the degree of whiteness of the cement are added during the manufacture of white cement. White cement exhibits excellent esthetic, decorative, and hydraulic binding properties. It is used in various industries due to its high compressive strength.

The white cement market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the white cement market can be divided into white masonry cement, white Portland cement, and others. White masonry cement is mixed with masonry grade sand to produce mortar for usage in brick, block, and stone masonry construction. Portland cement is manufactured using chalk and clay. It hardens quickly when in contact with water. Other types of white cement are calcium aluminate cement and calcium sulfoaluminate cement.

White cement is used in building and construction activities. It is combined with inorganic pigments that tend to produce bright colored concrete and mortar. The ability of white cement to be cast in any shape makes it ideal for usage in monuments, sculptures, and restoration of archeological sites. Based on end-user, the white cement market can be segregated into residential, industrial, and commercial. White cement is widely used for construction purposes in the residential industry. It is also employed in the development of infrastructure.

White cement is subjected to cracking is a key factor hampering the white cement market. High cost of production vis-à-vis gray cement is also one of the restraints of the white cement market. New advancements with improved technologies are emerging in order to lower the cost of white cement.

Key players operating in the white cement market include Cementir Holding, Birla White (UltraTech), JK Cement, Cemex, Federal White Cement, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Saveh White Cement Company, Cimsa Cimento, and Ras Al-Khaimah Company. These companies invest significantly in R&D activities to develop and enhance advanced products to meet market demand.