White Cement Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Global White Cement Market was valued US$ 160 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 350 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 10.28 % during a forecast period.ope, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Based on a property, white cement is similar to gray cement Global White Cement market is segmented by type, by application, and by region. White Cement market is segmented into White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, and Others. Residential, Commercial and Industrial are application segment of White Cement market. Geographically into North America, Eurnt. However, it exhibits the high degree of whiteness. A substantial modification is carried out during the manufacturing of cement to obtain white colored cement. Metal oxides such as manganese and primarily iron that influence the degree of whiteness of the cement are added during the manufacture of white cement. White cement exhibits excellent esthetic, decorative, and hydraulic binding properties. It is used in various industries due to its high compressive strength.
White Portland cement has the largest market share in the global white cement market. White Portland cement is often used to provide architectural finishes, such as exposed aggregate and colored concrete.
White cement is widely used for construction purposes in the residential industry. It is also employed in the development of infrastructure. Southeast Asia, with a construction market volume of well over US$ 200 Bn in 2017, has also become one of the most attractive target markets for the global white cement market. Similarly, in the Middle East, infrastructural construction due to major events, like Dubai Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, continued to drive the sector’s growth and cement consumption increased as a consequence.
The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world, and it is increasing at a healthy rate, due to the rapid industrialization of India, China, Japan, and Australia. Asia-Pacific is even anticipated to exhibit the highest market growth during the forecast period.
Key players profiled and analyzed in the report
Cementir Holding, JKCL, Cimsa, Cemex, Lafarge, Sotacib, Ras AI-Khaimah, Italcementi, Aditya Birla, Federal White Cement, Shargh White, Sastobe(Basel Cement), Adana Cimento, Ghadir Investment, Boral, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Bank Melli Iran Investment, Saudi White Cement, Holcim, SECIL, Kuwait Cement Company, Dycherhoff Buzzi Unlcem, Cementos TudelaVegufn, Royal Cement Co, CBR Heidelberg Cement, Union Corp, Fars and Khuestan Cement, Cement Australia, Siam Cement, Taiheiyo Cement, Sinai White Portland Cement Co, Holcim are key players included in the Global White Cement market.
Scope of Global White Cement Market:
Global White Cement Market by Type:
White Portland Cement
White Masonry Cement
Others
Global White Cement Market by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global White Cement Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
