Which Factors Are Driving the Global Eco Fiber Market? Who Are the Key Players?

The Global Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6 %, says forencis research (FSR). Eco fiber are obtained without or with minimal use of any type of chemicals or pesticides impacting the environment. These fibers are obtained from the natural source or synthetically. Eco fibers such as hemp fiber, soy fiber, jute fiber and others are obtained from natural source whereas lyocell, recycled cotton, and others are obtained from synthetic sources. These are environmentally safe fibers, which are biodegradable and does not possess any health hazards to living organisms. These are widely adopted in textile, medical, packaging sector.

Eco Fiber Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rising Concern Towards Reducing Environmental Degradation

The increasing usage of hazardous chemicals in processing and production methods in various industries has resulted into irreparable environmental degradation. This has led to major environmental threats such as global warming, carbon foot printing. This factor has led to higher concern towards minimizing the environmental impact, leading to rise in inclination towards ecofriendly products. Ongoing industrialization, growing textile industry with higher need for eco-friendly substitute to the conventional processing method is driving the demand for eco fiber.

Increasing Demand from Textile Industry

Upward scaling textile industry is generating higher demand for more environmentally safe fibers., Increasing overall textile demand along with increasing popularity of the green and ecofriendly clothing among the manufacturers and potential population is expected to boost the market growth in the following timespan. Rising global population, increase in per capita income, higher spending on textile and fashion clothing along with betterment in living standard are some of the factors anticipated to push the textile growth, which in turn, escalates the eco fiber demand.

Market Restraints:

Higher Cost of Eco Fiber

With the higher adoption of the environmentally safe fibers across the globe, there exist some hindrance related to the price of the eco fibers. These fibers are extracted and processed from either natural or synthetic source, through an environmentally safe procedure. The processing of the eco fibers is a laborious and consumes more energy, which escalates the cost of the eco fiber.

Eco Fiber Market: Key Segments

By Source: Aloe Vera, Cotton, Bamboo, Banana, Coir, Corn, Hemp, Jute and Ramie

and By Type: Organic, Synthetic and Recycled

and By Application: Clothing and Apparel, Home Furnishing, Packaging, Healthcare, Construction, Paper and Others

and By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.

Eco Fiber Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Eco Fiber Market, by Source

Aloe Vera

Cotton

Bamboo

Banana

Coir

Corn

Hemp

Jute

Ramie

Eco Fiber Market, by Type

Organic

Synthetic

Recycled

Eco Fiber Market, by Application

Clothing and Apparel

Home Furnishing

Packaging

Healthcare

Construction

Paper

Others

Eco Fiber Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



