Wheat Protein Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2026)

Wheat Protein Market was valued at USD2.68 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026

Increasing consumer health concerns are expected to boost wheat protein demand as they provide high nutritional value in foods. The growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes has proliferated further because wheat proteins are low in calories, which helps to regulate weight and glucose levels in the blood. The presence of gluten in wheat proteins acting as an emulsifier has led to its adoption in the cosmetics industry. Wheat protein has also been adopted by athletes and people obsessed with gymnastics as a way to gain muscle and improve their strength. The growing application of Wheat Protein Market as feed additives will further increase demand worldwide in the coming years.

Wheat Protein Market is segmented by product, application, form, and key regions. On the basis of the types, the Wheat Protein Market is segmented into hydrolyzed wheat protein and wheat protein isolates, the latter representing the dominant share due to the strong demand for such a type from the food and beverage industry. Wheat protein isolates are widely used in products such as frozen dough, pizzas, and flatbreads.

Geographically, North America represents the largest market share in the wheat protein market, with the United States being its largest market due to the growing demand for sports and nutritional foods. Europe is following because of rising health concerns among consumers and demand for meat-free foods. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging with a pool of opportunities due to its growing population and high demand for nutritional foods.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Wheat Protein Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Wheat Protein Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Wheat Protein Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Wheat Protein Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Target Audience:

• Wheat protein producers, suppliers, distributors, importers, and exporters

• Food & beverage manufacturers, manufacturers of animal feed products, food ingredient manufacturers, and researcher organizations

• Related government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

• Trade associations and industry bodies such as the International Wheat Gluten Association (IWGA), and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Market Key Segment:

Wheat Protein Market, Based on Product

• Wheat gluten

• Wheat protein isolate

• Textured wheat protein

• Hydrolyzed wheat protein

Wheat Protein Market, Based on Application

• Bakery & snacks

• Pet food

• Nutritional bars & drinks

• Processed meat

• Meat analogs

• Others (dairy products, cosmetics, pasta, and noodles)

Wheat Protein Market, Based on Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Company Profiles

• ADM (US) Cargill (US)

• MGP Ingredients (US)

• Manildra Group (Australia)

• Agrana (Austria)

• Roquette (France)

• Tereos Syral (Germany)

• CropEnergies (Germany)

• Crespel & Deiters (Germany)

• Kröner-Stärke (Germany)

• Glico Nutrition (Japan)

• Gluten y Almidones Industriales (Mexico).

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wheat Protein Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wheat Protein Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wheat Protein Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wheat Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wheat Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wheat Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wheat Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wheat Protein by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wheat Protein Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wheat Protein Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wheat Protein Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

