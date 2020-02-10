What Will Be The Market Value & Size Of Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market By 2027?

The Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is estimated to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

The lighting system used to provide illumination in interior and exterior part of the aircraft. Moreover, lightning system used to guide and provide information to passengers in normal and in emergencies. With the use of lightning system, aircraft system enhances and decorates cabin interior to give better look to passengers. The cabin lighting is designed and set as passenger comfort, energy savings, heat consumption, and fire protection.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Air Travel

Increasing urbanization, growth of megacities, and rising income of middle class families increases the demand for air travelling which expected to boost the aircraft cabin lighting market. According to World Bank Data, in recent years the air passenger is increased by 4.2% and it is expected to maintain the positive growth rates up to 2030. Thus, increasing air travel is the major factor behind the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market.



Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Lighting System

Many new and existing advanced lighting control systems uses LED technology that suited for airlines as well as passengers. For instance, in 2017, Lufthansa developed an advanced aircraft interior lighting technology for Airbus 350-900. The new technology can provide 24 lighting effects for passenger comfort and provide information and guidance to passengers in normal and emergency conditions.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Type covers: Floor Path Lighting Strips, Reading Lights, Signage Lights, Ceiling & Wall Lights, and Lavatory Lights

Key Segments by Aircraft Type covers: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Others

Key Segments by Fit covers: Line Fit and Retro Fit

Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



List of the leading companies operating in the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market include:

Collins Aerospace (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Astronics Corporation.

Cobham plc

Devore Aviation Corporation of America.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Safran

Bruce Aerospace

STG Aerospace Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Aveo Engineering Group, s.r.o.

Other Key Companies

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Type

Floor Path Lighting Strips

Reading Lights

Signage Lights

Ceiling & Wall Lights

Lavatory Lights



Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Others

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Fit

Line Fit

Retro Fit



Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



