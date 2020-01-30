What Will Be Achieved AI in Fashion Market +40% CAGR by 2025 | Top Players — Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, SAP

Fashion manufacturers are innovating the use of AI to help improve efficiency of manufacturing processes and augment human textile employees. The company is using machine learning algorithms to provide better customer experiences for customers and make their supply chain more efficient. AI helping to promote and sell fashion goods. growth factors for the market include customer’s demand for a personalized experience, increasing need for inventory management and the growing influence of social media in the fashion industry.

The AI in Fashion Market is expected to reach +40% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2025

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of AI in Fashion are:

Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Facebook (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue.ai (US), Heuritech (France), Wide Eyes (Spain), FINDMINE (US), Intelistyle (England), Lily AI (US), Pttrns.ai (Netherlands), Syte (Israel), mode.ai (US), and Stitch Fix (US)

Market Research Inc has announced the addition of new informative data titled as, AI in Fashion market to its extensive repository.

Additionally, it offers various internal and external attributes such as, AI in Fashion which are driving or restraining the flow of the businesses.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

In store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location Based Marking

Others

What is covered in the report?

Overview of the Indian AI in Fashion market. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian AI in Fashion market (2016 to 2023) Qualitative analysis of the Indian AI in Fashion market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others) Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Get a broad understanding of the AI in Fashion market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market Be informed regarding the key developments in the AI in Fashion market in India Understand major competitor’s business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Fashion are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

