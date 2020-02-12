What Is The Forecast For The In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market?

The Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is estimated to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.1%, observes forencis research (FSR).

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) is referred to the entertainment solutions provided by the airline to the passengers on board. IFEC includes streamed and offline shows, movies, games, and other entertainment solutions, which help the passengers to pass their time in the long haul flights in a better way. The concept of IFEC has given result to more interactive, engaging and enjoyable journey experience. In addition to entertainment, passengers are able to view flight details and access trackable maps. Owing to its advantages, it is widely adopted in wide-body and narrow-body aircraft.



In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Solution by Customers

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is growing at a significant pace owing to soaring demand by customers for in-flight entertainment and connectivity. Increasing demand for engaging and interactive entertainment by passengers on-board has given rise to in-flight shopping and games which is projected to boost market growth. Rising installation of entertainment solutions by the key players owing to higher demand from customer for pleasant and satisfactory travel experience is further boosting the growth of product market. As per Inmarsat In-flight Connectivity Survey, 83% of the total passengers prefer the airline providing in-flight connectivity.



Increasing Efforts to Offer Better Travel Experience to the Passengers

With the growing demand from customers for in-flight entertainment and connectivity, the airline companies are putting extra efforts to offer better entertainment and connectivity solutions, which is fuelling the market growth. Higher count of the aircraft manufacturers and airlines are investing heavily in order to gain a competitive advantage from their competitors. As per the data shared in the SITA’s 2016 Airline IT Trends Survey, 91% of the airlines are focusing on investing in the wireless in-flight services and among this, 54% are investing for connectivity programs dedicated to passengers.

Market Restraints:

In-flight Cyber Threat

The growth of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is mainly hindered owing to rising concerns regarding the cyber threats. With the increasing penetration of the internet and the ongoing trend of using smartphones, tablets, and laptops as an in-flight connectivity solution has created a higher threat to cyber security. Due to advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC), the concerns regards safety and data are of prime concern, as passengers get access to connect their devices to aircraft systems. To drag this further, the IOActive report states that there exists a probability that the passenger may get connected to the plane’s satellite communication systems through the IFEC system.



In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Entertainment Type: Audio Entertainment and Video Entertainment

Key Segments by Mode of Connectivity: Seatback IFE Solution Wireless IFE Solution

Key Segments by Aircraft: Single Aisle Aircraft and Twin Aisle Aircraft

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



List of the leading companies operating in the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market include:

Thales Group (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Safran S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

SITA

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

GOGO Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Kontron S&T AG

BAE Systems Plc.

Zodiac Aerospace SA

Other Key Companies



In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market, by Entertainment Type

Audio Entertainment

Video Entertainment



In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, by Mode of Connectivity

Seatback IFE Solution

Wireless IFE Solution



In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market, by Aircraft

Single Aisle Aircraft

Twin Aisle Aircraft

Business and General Aviation

Others



In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



