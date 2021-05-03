What Does the Future Hold for Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market?

In 2018, the market size of Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the fire protection systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the stringent safety regulations by government institutions for the installation of fire protection systems. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the fire protection systems market on the basis of regions. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The fire protection systems market was segmented on the basis of oil & gas operational sectors (upstream, midstream, and downstream). These operational sectors are further divided into onshore and offshore applications for fire protection systems. The onshore upstream operational sector comprises onshore drilling rigs, whereas offshore upstream operational sector includes offshore platforms, drill ships, and offshore oil rigs. The onshore midstream operational sector includes accommodation areas and pipelines, while offshore midstream operational sector includes FPSO, LNG carriers, and offshore support and supply vessels. The downstream operational sector has been sub-segmented into four applications: production vessels, production platforms, refineries, and petrochemicals. The fire protection systems market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the fire protection systems market.

Key players in the fire protection systems market include 3M, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., Consilium AB Publ., Danfoss Semco A/S, Deluge Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Emerson Electric Co. (Net Safety Monitoring Inc., Spectrex Inc.), Fike Corporation, Fire Protection Engineering A/S, Gielle Srl, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls plc, KEVTA Fire Systems, Inc., Knowsley SK Limited, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, MSA Safety Incorporated, Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc., Semco Maritime A/S, Siemens AG, SK Fire Safety Group B.V., Trelleborg AB, Tyco International Ltd. (Oldham SAS, Water Mist Engineering AS), Ultra Fog AB, Unisafe Fire Protection Specialists LLC, United Technologies Corporation (Autronica Fire & Security A/S, Detector Electronics Corporation (Det-Tronics), Marioff Corporation Oy), and Wilhelmsen Ships Service. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: North America

North America Upstream Sector Offshore Segment Offshore Platforms Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Drill Ships Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Offshore Oil Rigs Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Onshore Segment Onshore Drilling Rigs Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems

North America Midstream Sector Offshore Segment Floating Production Storage Offloading Vessels (FPSO) Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems LNG Carriers Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Offshore Support and Supply Vessels Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Onshore Segment Accommodation Areas Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Pipelines Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems

North America Downstream Sector Production Vessels Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Production Platforms Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Refineries Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems Petrochemicals Fire Detection Systems Fire Suppression Systems



Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Europe

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Middle East and Africa

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Asia Pacific

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: South and Central America

