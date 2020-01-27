What Cryptocurrency entails and its functionality?

Technological advancement is experienced in different sectors including business. Over the last decade, the business has shifted from physical stores to online shops, therefore, most business organizations have translated from physical contact with clients to online connections. The development of online shops has necessitated most organizations and clients to adopt cryptocurrency due to its efficiency and security it offers both to the buyer and seller.

Cryptocurrency refers to a digitalized form of currency used in the online sale or purchase of commodities. Additionally, cryptocurrency is intangible contrary to physical coins and notes. Unlike physical money and coins, cryptocurrency fails to transact through banks and other commercial institutions. Representative forms of currency like the US dollar and the sterling pound are controlled by a centralized structure involving financial organization record-keeping formalities revealing the amount each account holder possesses hence preventing money duplication.

On the other hand, blocks function as an alternative that regulates cryptocurrency instead of financial institutions or banks. Likewise, blocks are digital data that display transactions that are linked in a civic database referred to as blockchain technology. The stated technology serves to track online transactions that clients use

