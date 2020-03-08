What are the basic exercises and what are they for?

What is the difference between basic and isolating exercises. Why do we need the first. Their main varieties and tips on performance techniques.

The mistake of many beginner athletes is to “jump” from one simulator to another and try to “cover” all muscle groups already in the first trainings. In fact, this approach will not bring results. It is important to understand that the basic exercises in bodybuilding are the key to success. As for local training of individual muscle groups, they are ineffective.

Types of exercises

To make it clearer, let’s start with the basics. In bodybuilding, there are two main types of exercises:

isolating – performed on simulators. A feature of such exercises is the load of a particular muscle group;

basic – multi-joint exercises that allow you to get the maximum effect from training and use a large number of muscles. Features of basic exercises – work with free weights, which allows you to give a large load to the muscles, to ensure a stable weight gain.

Benefits

Basic exercises in bodybuilding have the following advantages:

they are natural when compared to insulating loads. This means that each movement is more physiological for the joints and bones of a person. If the execution technique is followed, the risk of injury is minimal;

during the exercise, the risk of energy consumption is minimal, because a whole group of muscles is connected to the work. They distribute weight among themselves, which allows you to take large loads;

strengthening the joints and ligaments of the body. This is possible due to the greater load. The result is a rapid increase in muscle mass.

Note that if improperly performed, the advantage of basic exercises is reduced to “no.”

The main types of “base”, equipment and recommendations

Let’s look at the most popular basic bodybuilding exercises. There are several of them:

Deadlift

Often, beginners are afraid of this exercise and generally exclude it from the training process. If the deadlift is awarded a place in the program, then it is performed, as a rule, with errors. In the future, the body gets used to the given option, and even when adjusting the technique by the coach, it is very difficult to rebuild. So first, learn to do the exercise correctly, and only after that proceed to its implementation.

With regard to efficiency, the deadlift involves a whole complex of muscles – buttocks, quadriceps, forearms, biceps on the hips, vertebra rectifiers, upper and latissimus dorsi, leading muscle group and so on.

We will not dwell on the technique in detail, but only highlight the most important points:

lowering and raising the bar should be done as slowly as possible;

start the movement in the lower direction by moving the pelvic part back;

hold the bar near your hips (do not move it a long distance);

watch the position of the lower back;

after passing the knees, only slightly touch the pancakes of the floor;

Imagine that you are not lifting the barbell, but crushing your feet on the floor;

follow the rules of breathing. On the exhale, move up, and on the inhale – down.

Barbell bench press

Classics of the genre. With this exercise, you can increase muscle mass and achieve a significant increase in strength. Here the main load falls on:

deltas;

chest muscles

triceps.

The principle of the exercise is simple. First, the rods are removed, lowered to the lower part of the chest, and then rises to the upper point (the arms are straightened). It is important that during the exercise the movement of the bar is strictly vertical. At the same time, monitor the position of the elbows – they should be located strictly under the bar.

Another important point is the shoulder blades. To achieve the effect, they must be reduced. At the same time, try to breathe correctly. Lower the bar as you inhale, and lift it as you exhale.

When performing the exercise, in no case do not raise your head and pelvic part from the bench.

Squats

Another unloved by many beginners exercise. But this exercise also should not be ignored. Such a “base” develops a whole group of muscles – femoral biceps, buttocks, quadriceps femoris, back of the back.

When performing the exercise, proceed as follows:

remove the bar and move away from the racks;

inhale and begin to squat until the hips are parallel to the floor. Exhale and rise to the starting position. Note that knees should not protrude beyond the socks. At the same time, straightening them completely is also not worth it;

try to take the pelvic bone back a little, which will simplify the task of maintaining balance;

Perform movements with a perfectly flat back. Breathe correctly. Going down, inhale, and, rising, exhale. When doing the exercise, look only forward.

The main mistakes are bending the back, tearing off the heels from the surface, holding the bar right on the neck, removing the knees by the socks or bringing them together.

Summary

Remember that without basic exercises you can forget about a good result. A “base” is especially needed for beginners whose muscles are only preparing for future loads.

Finally, we mention a number of features. So, basic exercises are:

increased production of testosterone and growth hormones;

the ability to improve progress by constantly increasing weight and improving the quality of technology;

uniform muscle growth;

involvement of a large number of muscles;

ease of implementation and efficiency. There is no need to do a huge number of approaches and repetitions.

So, if you are just a beginner in bodybuilding, then focus on basic exercises. In the future, you can switch to simulators.