Wet Distiller Grain Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2018 – 2028

Detailed Study on the Wet Distiller Grain Market

The latest report published by PMR on the Wet Distiller Grain Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Wet Distiller Grain Market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Wet Distiller Grain Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Wet Distiller Grain Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

The Wet Distiller Grain Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Wet Distiller Grain market are The Andersons Inc., Advanced Biofuel USA, The ONIX Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Greenfield Global Inc., East Kansas Agri-agency LLC., Central Indiana Ethanol LLC, Tharaldson Ethanol, Lincolnway Energy LLC among others.

Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Wet Distiller Grain market have been strategizing on expanding its operations through key merger-acquisitions and production expansion.

Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Developments

The Andersons Inc.: In 2018, the company and ICM, Inc., announced the formation of ELEMENT, LLC, a joint venture that will construct a 70 million-gallon-per-year bio-refinery located in Colwich, Kansas, adjacent to ICM's headquarters. This strategic partnership will build and operate a technologically advanced ethanol production facility featuring several of ICM's cutting-edge equipment and process technologies.

Opportunities for Wet Distiller Grain Market Participants

Among the end users, dairy sectors have witnessed immense growth followed by the swine sector due to rise in consumption rate in major global markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. This one critical factor of the rise in consumption rate of dairy as well swine products helps drive the demand for wet distiller grain market in the global feed industry. Moreover, Asia Pacific account to higher volume share in terms feeds consumption which paves another important opportunity for wet distiller grain market to gain traction among its target customers in the region.

Brief Approach to Research for Wet Distiller Grain Market

The company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of the coconut water concentrate segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Wet Distiller Grain market sizes.

