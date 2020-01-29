Wellness Tourism Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Key Players like Accor, Allergan, Canyon Ranch, Carlson Rezidor, Four Seasons, Fitpacking, Galderma, Hilton, Hyatt

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.
The service providers are focusing on offering spa therapies and other wellness activities to ensure customer satisfaction. Wellness tourism focuses on prevention of diseases, unlike medical tourism. It emphasizes on a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life. On the other hand, medical tourism involves treating an already diagnosed condition. Wellness is considered to be a precautionary measure to optimize health.
New Research study on Wellness Tourism Market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities. A number of analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.
Companies Profiled in this Report includes,
Accor, Allergan, Canyon Ranch, Carlson Rezidor, Four Seasons, Fitpacking, Galderma, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Ipsen, KPJ Healthcare, Marriott, Miraval Resort & Spa, Omni Hotels Management
After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Wellness Tourism market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Domestic Wellness Tourism
- International Wellness Tourism
Market segment by Application, Wellness Tourism can be split into
- Psychological
- Physical
- Spiritual
The key questions answered in this report:
- What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?
- What are the key factors driving the Global Wellness Tourism Market?
- What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
- Who are the key vendors in the Global Wellness Tourism Market?
- What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?
- What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
- Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Global Wellness Tourism Market?
Table of Contents
Global Wellness Tourism Market Research Report
Wellness Tourism Market Overview
Global Economic Impact on Industry
Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Market Analysis by Application
Continue….
