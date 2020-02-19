Well completion equipment and services market has been accelerating in North America

Increase in the number of horizontal wells in the U.S. along with increase in oil & shale gas production per rig in the U.S. is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Increasing investment in different exploration & production activities across North America are the other factors that will foster the growth of the market.

The report segments the North America completion equipment and services market on the basis of types, application and geography. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into packers, gravel pack systems, multi-stage fracturing tools, sand control tools, smart wells, liner hangers, safety valves, among others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore. The offshore market is further segmented into various regions such as U.S., Canada & Mexico. These regions are further segmented on the basis of types and applications.

Top 10 leading companies in the North America Well Completion Equipment and Services Market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and North America Well Completion Equipment and Services. The key players operating in the North America Well Completion Equipment and Services industry include Baker Hughes, Superior Energy Services, Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Weatherford International Inc., among others.

Completion equipment and services are essential to complete the drilling process of an oil & gas well so that the production can begin. The completion equipment and services involve various steps, such as well casing, tubing, and installation of well head and lifting equipment for successful gas & oil production.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading North America Well Completion Equipment and Services end-user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales and sales growth rate of the North America Well Completion Equipment and Services Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

