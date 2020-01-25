Well Abandonment Services Market Trends Analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Well Abandonment Services market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Well Abandonment Services market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

key developments over the past decade, and some of these developments are:

Introduction of rigless well abandonment services by key vendors such as Baker Hughes and Halliburton is a prominent trend of the competitive landscape. This strategy of the vendors within the global well abandonment services market has played a key role in the growth of the market.

The newbie marker players within the global well abandonment services market are expected to capitalise on developing a larger consumer base in the years to follow.

Some of the prominent players in the global well abandonment services market are Schlumberger Limited and Weatherford.

Global Well Abandonment Services Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Reducing Pollution Footprint to Propel Demand

Unregulated and open wells in the oil and gas industry can be a source of hazards and mishaps. For this reason, the global well abandonment services market has gained traction from multiple sources in recent times. Furthermore, the need to adhere to environmental standards within the oil and gas industry has also aided market growth.

Emergence of Improved Abandonment Services

The providers of well abandonment services have improved their operations over the past decade. This factor has played a vital role in the growth of the global well abandonment services market in recent times. The presence of an accountable oil and gas industry has also generated market demand.

Global Well Abandonment Services Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global well abandonment services market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The well abandonment services market in the Middle East is expanding with advancements in the oil and gas industry.

Global Well Abandonment Services Market: Based on Application

Offshore

Onshore

