Weight Management Market will hired to lead industry Globally Forecast to 2024 |Top Manufacturers: Herbalife, Weight Watchers, ICON Health & Fitness, Brunswick Corporation

The Global Weight Management Market report exactly describes about demands, opportunities, trends and future strategies by top leading players. Also Global Weight Management Market report analyses the potential of Weight Management Market in current and future Prospects in-detailed survey from various viewpoints.

Global Weight Management Market Synopsis:

This Global Weight Management Market report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the Weight Management Market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the Weight Management Market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Weight Management Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects forecast to 2024.

Get Sample Study Papers of “Global Weight Management Market” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/232169.

Weight management is the process of accepting lifestyle and dietary changes so as to keep up a healthy body weight. Most weight management methodologies promote healthy eating and daily physical activity on the basis of the person’s height, gender and age.

Growing health awareness among shoppers and increasing occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, heart attacks high, high blood pressure etc., are among the key factors driving the global weight management market. Users are progressively turning out to be health conscious and adopting nutritious diets and exercise programs to stay healthy and fit.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Weight Management Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Weight Loss Diet:

The segment of weight loss diet holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 57%. According to WHO, 2.3 billion population will be overweight and 700 million population will be obese by 2015 and 70% of US adult population would be overweight. This growing concern of obesity can be controlled by weight loss management services, which would help the obese people to maintain the body mass index (BMI) leading to balanced life.

The worldwide market of weight loss management is primarily driven by restraints such as increasing incidence of overweight kid population and obese adult population, rising expenditure on health and fitness products coupled with the popularity of healthy organic food. Additionally, rising health and fitness consciousness amongst women would largely contribute to the market growth. Different government authorities in the developed and developing economies have played a vital role in enhancing the quality of living coupled with the changing mind set of population, which has brought the weight loss management industry into limelight. Despite of several advantages, the customer’s preference towards natural weight loss techniques and availability of alternative prescription medicines might hamper the market development.

Fitness Equipment: The fitness equipment segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing accessibility to gyms and continuous technological development in equipment are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Surgical and Equipment: The increasing number of bariatric surgeries is an important driving factor for the weight management market growth. While before these surgeries were considered as a last resort for people struggling with weight loss, now, due to technological advancements, these surgeries have become less painful. Ascribed to this, weight loss surgeries have become more acceptable in the medical community and are considered as a long-lasting and effective solution than other weight loss techniques. As per the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeries, the number of bariatric surgeries performed in the U.S. rose to 196,000 in 2015 from 158,000 in 2001.

Fitness Centers /Weight Loss Programs: Rapidly increase in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe. The online weight programs segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the popularity of online programs offered through Internet subscriptions.

2) Industry Segmentation:

Men

Women: Women take about 63% of the global market share. Because increasing health issue of women. Generally after pregnancy women have obesity issue are created and hence, Obesity has become a global health concern that affects the well-being of people and results in several diseases and disorders such as, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, arthritis and malignancies.

3) Region Segmentation:

Historically, North America and Europe have been the biggest play regions for the players in this market. The market for weigh loss services is getting up-lift in the U.S. due to coverage provision of screening and counselling for obesity under the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare).According to the Health & Social Care Information Centre, obesity levels in England have illustrated a sharp increase during the period 1993 to 2011.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Weight Management Market:

Herbalife, Weight Watchers, ICON Health & Fitness, Brunswick Corporation, Nutrisystem, Kellogg, Johnson Health Tech, Technogym, Central Sports, Planet Fitness, Jenny Craig, Atkins, Amer Sports, Town Sports, Medifast, Slimming World, WillS, Core Health & Fitness, Golds Gym, Pure Gym, Rosemary Conley, Fitness World, Shuhua, Qingdao Impulse, Apollo Endosurgery

Grab your discounted report online with 90 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global Weight Management Market Report 2020” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/232169.

Latest Industry news:

Weight Watchers (Dec. 16, 2019)

WW and Oprah Winfrey Announce Extension of Partnership Into 2025

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) and Oprah Winfrey have extended their partnership in inspiring people around the world to lead a healthier and a more fulfilling life.

“I believe in WW’s mission and the power of its program to create positive, lasting change for everyone who wants a partner to help support them in pursuing a stronger, healthier life,” said Oprah Winfrey. “I am passionate about WW’s potential to reach and inspire even more people in the years to come. I am fully committed to WW’s future and our continued partnership, and I intend to continue my service on WW’s Board of Directors into 2025.”

Since October 2015, Ms. Winfrey has been a Board member, strategic partner and advisor, and shareholder of WW. She will continue to collaborate and provide her insights on the Company’s strategy and initiatives, including on consumer motivation, community activation, creative strategy and the overall consumer experience, through April 2023. In addition, she will continue to serve as a key advisor to the Company through May 2025.

“I am personally and professionally inspired by Oprah every day and I am thrilled to be continuing our collaboration,” said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of WW. “Oprah and WW are fully aligned on the opportunity for WW to lead in the democratization of wellness, making a positive impact on the health and wellness of society as a whole. Oprah’s unique ability to connect with people and inspire, energize and motivate them to live their best lives is unmatched. I am excited to be joining her this winter as we bring WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour to nine cities throughout the U.S.”

In connection with the extension of the partnership, Ms. Winfrey was granted a fully vested option to purchase approximately 3.3 million shares of WW, representing approximately 4.3% of WW’s common stock on a fully diluted basis. The option grant to Ms. Winfrey is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s 2020 annual shareholder meeting. The shares issuable under the stock option are subject to certain transfer restrictions which terminate on various dates through May 31, 2025.

If the option grant is approved, the Company will record a one-time charge in the second quarter of 2020, based in part on the value of WW shares at the time of such approval. Using the stock price as of December 13, 2019, such charge would be approximately $62 million; changes to WW’s stock price could change the charge significantly.

Separately, on November 26, 2019, in connection with Ms. Winfrey’s personal strategy for asset diversification, charitable giving and liquidity, Ms. Winfrey established a stock trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This trading plan relates to the sale of a portion of the shares of WW (2.9 million shares) that Ms. Winfrey previously acquired when she entered into her partnership with the Company in 2015 as well as the exercise of certain of the options (1.4 million shares) that were issued to her at such time.

Assuming all transactions covered by the trading plan were consummated today, and the option granted in connection with the extension of the partnership was approved today, Ms. Winfrey would own approximately 2.5 million shares of WW and options with respect to 4.0 million shares of WW.

Significant points in table of contents of Global Weight Management Market Report 2020:

1 Weight Management Product Definition

2 Global Weight Management Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers Weight Management Business Introduction

4 Global Weight Management Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Weight Management Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Weight Management Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Weight Management Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Weight Management Market Forecasts 2020-2024

9 Weight Management Segmentation Product Type

10 Weight Management Segmentation Industries

11 Weight Management Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

About us:

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940