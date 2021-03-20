Web Hosting Services Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities 2020-2027

Report Title: Web Hosting Services Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, A web hosting service refers to the type of internet hosting service that allows individuals and organizations to make their website accessible through the World Wide Web. Web hosts are companies that provide space on a server owned or leased for use by clients, as well as provides internet connectivity, typically in data centers., The global web hosting services market is expected to reach approximately USD 76.2 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period., The market has been divided into various segments based on type, application, connectivity, and deployment., By type, the market has been segmented into website builder, shared holding, dedicated hosting, and collocated hosting. Amongst these, the website builder segment is expected to dominate the market owing to cost benefits and time savings incurred in the web hosting. However, the collocated hosting segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, due to cost effectiveness and security features available on collocating the server., By application, the market has been classified as public website, mobile application, intranet site, and online application. The mobile application segment is expected to dominate the market as well as grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Mobile hosted applications are considered one of the pioneer service models of cloud services. These applications provide similar functionality to desktop applications., By connectivity, the market has been classified into xDSL, fiber, MPLS, Ethernet, and IP-VPN. The xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line) segment is expected to dominate the market as the major advantage offered by xDSL over a dial-up Internet connection is that it will not hang the phone. However, the MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, as it regulates data, voice and video traffic, provides quality of service, network redundancy, easy & cost-effective expansion, strong security standards., By deployment, the market has been classified as public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment is expected to dominate the market as the adoption of public cloud services helps in significant saving of their budgets, control over data, and information related to assets and users among others. However, the private cloud segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, as it offers a dedicated hardware service that enhances the security of the system

Key Players: –

The key players of Web hosting services market include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), GoDaddy Inc. (US), Combell NV (Belgium), LeaseWeb (The Netherlands), Equinix Inc. (US), 1&1 Internet Inc. (US), Endurance International Group (US), Easyhost (UK), Just Host (The Netherlands), and Hosting.co.uk (UK).

Target Audience

Web Hosting Services manufacturers

Web Hosting Services Suppliers

Web Hosting Services companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Web Hosting Services

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Web Hosting Services Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Web Hosting Services market, by Type

6 global Web Hosting Services market, By Application

7 global Web Hosting Services market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Web Hosting Services market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

