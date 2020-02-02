Web Application Firewall Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Nsfocus, Fortinet, Ergon Informatik, Akamai, F5 Networks

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Web Application Firewall Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Web Application Firewall market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Web Application Firewall market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Web Application Firewall players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Web Application Firewall industry situations. According to the research, the Web Application Firewall market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Web Application Firewall market.

Global Web Application Firewall Market was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Web Application Firewall Market include:

Nsfocus

Fortinet

Ergon Informatik

Akamai

F5 Networks

Trustwave

Denyall

Radware

Cloudflare

Penta Security Systems

Imperva

Barracuda