Weather Forecasting Services Market Soar at 7.8% CAGR to 2025 | Global Weather Corporation, StormGeo, Accuweather Inc., Skymet Weather Services, Precision Weather

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Weather Forecasting Services is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time. Accurate weather predictions are important for businesses and industries like Aviation, Marine, Agriculture, Media and Consumer, Energy, etc. These are the main drivers for Weather Forecasting Services market in future period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Weather Forecasting Services market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3421 million by 2025, from $ 2535.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Weather Forecasting Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Weather Forecasting Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Global Weather Corporation, StormGeo, Accuweather Inc., Skymet Weather Services, Precision Weather, BMT ARGOSS, Enav S.p.A, The Weather Company, Right Weather LLC, Fugro, MeteoGroup, AWIS, Hometown Forecast Services, Sailing Weather Service, WeatherBell Analytics

This study considers the Weather Forecasting Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Aviation

Media and Consumer

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

BFSI

Agriculture

Marine

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Weather Forecasting Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Weather Forecasting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Weather Forecasting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Weather Forecasting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Weather Forecasting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Weather Forecasting Services by Players

4 Weather Forecasting Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Global Weather Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Weather Forecasting Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Global Weather Corporation Weather Forecasting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Global Weather Corporation News

11.2 StormGeo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Weather Forecasting Services Product Offered

11.2.3 StormGeo Weather Forecasting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 StormGeo News

11.3 Accuweather Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Weather Forecasting Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Accuweather Inc. Weather Forecasting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Accuweather Inc. News

11.4 Skymet Weather Services

