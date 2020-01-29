Wearable Injectors Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth 2016 – 2026

FMI’s report on Global Wearable Injectors Economy

In a Recent company intelligence analysis, FMI introduces the nitty-gritty of the international Wearable Injectors marketplace considering 2014-2018 as the historic era and 2016 – 2026 since the stipulated timeframe.

The Market study outlines the essential regions – region , region 2, region 3 and region — alongwith the states contributing the maximum in the respective regions.

key players in the global wearable injectors market to deliver efficient customization of each product and address specific customer, drug and patient needs. Off-body & hand-held wearable injector types have gained acceptance among the patient population as compared to adhesive patches. Hence, the adhesive patch segment growth is expected to be limited by factors such as painful removal, induction of sensitivity on skin and irritation, adhesive fitting issues, etc. Home care settings end user segment is projected to register highest CAGR during 2016-2026 owing to the robust features of wearable injectors which are designed mainly on basis of the patient compliance towards drug delivery devices.

Wearable Injectors Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Wearable Injectors market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the market due to early availability of advanced technologies and higher penetration of health care services across U.S. Wearable injectors market in the U.S. & Japan is driven by increasing use of reusable technology and launch of technologically advanced drug delivery devices. Easy availability, better marketing, efficacy in long term dosage, and most prominently rising number of patients in Western & Eastern Europe are the major factors that are anticipated to drive demand of wearable injectors in these regions through 2026. In APEJ, Latin America & MEA, it is expected that the demand for reusable devices will increase at rapid pace owing to growing use of mobile applications during the forecast period.

Wearable Injectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global wearable injectors market include SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc., Enable Injections, UNILIFE CORPORATION, Insulet Corporation, Sensile Medical AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Ypsomed, Amgen Inc., among others. Every biologic, small molecule and vaccine has specific formulation, patient and commercial requirements and hence, the pharmaceutical companies have appointed a device partner for drug delivery through wearable injector technology.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

