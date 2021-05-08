Global Wearable Computing Market 2019 | Global Industry Research Report till 2026
Global Wearable Computing Market By OS (Android, Wear OS by Google, Glass OS by Google, RTOS, Windows, Apple's Watch OS, Others), Technical Functions (External Speaker, GPS, Heart Rate Sensor, Megapixels, Microphone, Skin & Body Temperature Sensor, Touchscreen, UV Sensor, Waterproofing), Operating (Tethered, Standalone, Both), Application (Fitness & Wellness Application, Medical & Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial, Infotainment, Defense & Security, Home Automation, Others), Technology (Computing Technologies, Display Technologies, Networking Technologies, Others), End-Users (Consumer, Non-Consumer), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Wearable Computing Market
Global Wearable Computing Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 103.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption levels for recognition, communication and networking technologies.
Market Definition: Global Wearable Computing Market
Wearable computing is the integration of advanced technologies in smart wearable devices having the capability of small computers. This technology is adopted in a number of different small-scale devices ranging from smart watches, smart phones, smart wearables such as clothing, footwear, eye wear among others.
Competitive Analysis
Global wearable computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable computing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wearable computing market are Contour, LLC; GoPro, Inc.; Himax Technologies, Inc.; TDK Corporation; Silicon Micro Display, Inc.; AiQ Smart Clothing; CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Microsoft; LifeSense Group; Google; Xiaomi; among others.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid rise of smart wearable devices from the consumers is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Increasing proliferation and prevalence of IoT technology is another factor boosting the market growth
- High adoption rate for wearable products and technologies from the healthcare industry also acts as a market driver in the forecast period
- Integration of advanced technologies and features with wearable devices; this factor is expected to positively impact the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High costs associated with the wearable devices is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- High levels of consumption of power with lack of battery backup for long-term operations this will also hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Wearable Computing Market
By Operating System (OS)
- Android
- Wear OS by Google
- Glass OS by Google
- Real-Time Operating System (RTOS)
- Windows
- Apple’s Watch OS
- Others
By Technical Functions
- External Speaker
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Heart Rate Sensor
- Megapixels
- Microphone
- Skin & Body Temperature Sensor
- Touchscreen
- Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor
- Waterproofing
By Operating
- Tethered
- Standalone
- Both
By Application
- Fitness & Wellness Application
- Wristbands
- Smart Clothing
- Footwear
- Others
- Medical & Healthcare
- Continuous Glucose Monitors
- Drug Delivery Products
- Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitoring
- Others
- Enterprise & Industrial
- Hand-Worn Terminals
- Wearable Cameras
- Others
- Infotainment
- Smartwatches
- Gaming Devices
- Augmented Reality (AR) Devices
- Head-Up Displays
- Head-Mounted Displays
- Smart Glasses
- Defense & Security
- Home Automation
- Others
By Technology
- Computing Technologies
- Wearable Computers
- Display Technologies
- Virtual Reality (VR)
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Networking Technologies
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Near Field Communications
- 3G/4G
- Others
- Others
By End-Users
- Consumer
- Non-Consumer
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Study Coverage
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Production by Regions
Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions
Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter 9 Production Forecasts
Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast
Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
Chapter 13 Key Findings
Chapter 14 Appendix
