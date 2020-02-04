Waterproof Socks Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Waterproof Socks economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key Trends and Drivers

Global Waterproof Socks Market Landscape is witnessing demand from various corners of the business world. Demand is not just coming from sports enthusiasts but also people under medical care. Some of the factors are driving the global waterproof socks market are outlined below:

Known to be antibacterial, waterproof socks are seeing a rise in demand from the healthcare sector. These cater well to needs of patients suffering from infections and issue posed by bacteria and viruses. Especially, during outdoor activities, these become especially significant. Thus a good number of healthcare professionals prefer these for prevention of bacterial invasion.

Millennials are ardently seeking outdoorsy pleasures. And, the fact that they seek for an active and healthy lifestyle, via sports, etc. is further contributing to the growth of the global waterproof socks market. These act as a sort of a safety equipment for people who are out in the wild – trekking, camping, hiking – or for those who play snow sports, run in wilderness or in rainy regions, etc. Depending on the kind of activity that is pursued, variants of waterproof socks in demand change.

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe will account for a large chunk of market share over the forecast period, owing to a massive number of sports enthusiasts in the region. Besides, these regions are home to countries that spend heavily on events related to rafting, cycling, snow sports and so on. Moreover, it is supported by the high levels of disposable incomes in the region.

Another region that will experience growth, creating untapped opportunities for global waterproof socks market players to make the most of is the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The reasons are manifold.

One, thanks to rising awareness regarding health and fitness, more and more people are now adopting activities like running, camping and trekking, etc. Two, there is a marked increase in disposable incomes in the region. It is a direct outcome of good economic performance by a number of developing regions. This is improving the spending capacity of people who can now afford to indulge in a lot many sporting activities and afford expensive equipment.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

