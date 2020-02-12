Waterborne Coatings Market In-Depth Industry Analysis On Size, Cost Structure And Prominent Key Players Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “World Waterborne Coatings Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026”.

The global market size of waterborne coatings market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The waterborne coatings application market is segmented into appliances, automotive, architectural, marine, packaging, wood, general industrial, and others. Architectural & automotive application segment was the largest in 2015, in terms of volume, owing to increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries.

Based on geography, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the largest market in terms of both volume and value in 2015 on account of relative rise in the consumers disposable income and strict regulations in paints & coatings industry. The key strategies adopted by key players include product launches, expansions, and agreements & mergers. Leading waterborne coating manufacturers such as BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V. focus on R&D activities and product innovations for green coatings. Key players include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Berger Paints, The Valspar Corporation, and Sherwin Williams.

KEY BENEFITS

Analysis of the emerging portfolio of waterborne coatings market on the basis of various segments and evaluation of renewable raw materials are elaborated. Segmental analysis is also done to find out the highest revenue-generating segment.

Study of various factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is likely to help market players to understand the dynamics of the changing competition.

Study of SWOT and analysis of the captivating strategies adopted by key players are conducted, which are expected to assist the stakeholders in decision-making.

Analysis of the current market scenario, future estimations, and projected revenue of the market from 2014 to 2022 is also provided.

The report provides various opportunities for the expansion of the market to help the stakeholders to understand the future prospects on various industrial applications due to excess availability of materials.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others

By Application

Appliances

Automotive

Architectural

Marine

Packaging

Wood

General Industrial

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Africa Rest of LAMEA



