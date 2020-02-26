Waterborne Coatings Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Waterborne Coatings Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The waterborne coatings market consists of sales of waterborne coatings. Waterborne coatings solvents contain organic co-solvents that use water as a solvent to disperse resin.

The global waterborne coatings market was worth $188.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% and reach $264.01 billion by 2023.

The waterborne coatings market in the Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Waterborne Coatings market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and the rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Rising costs is acting as a restraint on the waterborne coatings market. The rise in raw material costs resulted in higher manufacturing costs, thus decreasing the investments in research and development of new products. For instance, in the US, raw material costs for coatings producers generally were around 40-55% of total sales in 2018, and total cost of goods sold encompassed 55-70% of sales. Additionally, companies invested heavily on marketing their products due to intense competition in the market. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk and air-freight rates also negatively impacted the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Waterborne Coatings market are BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Berger Paints India Ltd, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj.

