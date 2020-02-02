Waterborne Coatings Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, Akzonobel, N.V., PPG Industries RPM International The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Waterborne Coatings Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Waterborne Coatings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Waterborne Coatings market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Waterborne Coatings players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Waterborne Coatings industry situations. According to the research, the Waterborne Coatings market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Waterborne Coatings market.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market was valued at USD 70.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 90.04 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2019 to 2026.

BASF SE

Akzonobel

N.V.

PPG Industries RPM International The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint