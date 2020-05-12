Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis For Forecast Period (2018-2026)

Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued US$ 20.8 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 38 Bn by 2026 at CAGR of about 7.5 % during a forecast period of 2018-2026.

Rising contamination of water coupled with increased consumption across a globe promotes greater for water and reuse resulting into rising water treatment chemical demand for treatment of recycled water. Stringent government regulations on the total suspended solid level of the water impacts positively on global water treatment chemicals market. Moreover increasing industrial activities and growth in world population augment the market for the water treatment chemicals across the globe. Increasing water treatment chemicals prices and presence of alternate treatment technologies is predicted to restrain the market growth. New water treating technologies has restrain the growth of water treating chemical at some extent.

Flocculants, coagulants, biocides & disinfectants, defoamers & defoaming agents, Ph adjusters & softeners, corrosion inhibitors are the various chemicals used during water treatment process. Coagulation and flocculation are used to remove colour, turbidity, algae and municipal microorganisms from surface waters. Increasing standards for process water is about to restrain biocide demand as biocides may be considered contaminants. Defoaming agents finds it major application in industrial water treatment.

Electric power generation, oil & gas, chemicals manufacturing, mining & mineral processing, municipal, food & beverages, pulp & paper are end use segments of water treatment chemical market. Increasing population and their water consumption demands more treated water. Municipal end user segment is estimated to lead the water treatment chemicals market in terms of volume during the forecast. Municipal segment is followed by thermal power generation. Thermal power generation include water from cooling tower, condensate and boiler running under extreme pressures, the steam circuits that will have practically no tendency for precipitates, corrosion and organic contamination.

Improved living standards of the population in the Asia Pacific require high-quality water. Stringent regulation enacted by government concerning environment is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific water treatment chemicals market. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at highest CAGR during a forecast. Industrialization and urbanization of emerging countries like China, India and Japan has augmented the growth of water treatment chemical market.

Key Players Profiled and Analised in the Market

Kemira, Kurita, BASF, Air Products & Chemicals, Nalco-Ecolab, AkzoNobel, BWA Water Additives, Ion Exchange, Thermax, Carus Corporation, Hydrite Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group, and GE Water & Process Technologies are the key players included in the water treatment chemical market.

Scope of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report

Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Product Type:

• Flocculants & Coagulants

• Biocides & Disinfectants

• Defoamers & Defoaming Agents

• Ph Adjusters & Softeners

• Corrosion Inhibitors

Water Treatment Chemicals Market By End Use:

• Electric Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals Manufacturing

• Mining & Mineral Processing

• Municipal

• Food & Beverages

• Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

