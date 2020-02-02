Water Quality Monitoring Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, OAKTON Instruments

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Water Quality Monitoring Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Water Quality Monitoring market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Water Quality Monitoring market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Water Quality Monitoring players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Water Quality Monitoring industry situations. According to the research, the Water Quality Monitoring market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Water Quality Monitoring market.

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Water Quality Monitoring Market include:

Danaher Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies

General Electric Company

Horiba

OAKTON Instruments

Pentair

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Uponor