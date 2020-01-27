Water Pump Market Application And Specification, Product Category, Downstream Buyers,Top Player with Forecast till 2026

In 2025, the market size of the Water Pump Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Pump .

This report studies the global market size of Water Pump , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Water Pump market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Water Pump for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Water Pump Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global Water Pump market by segmenting it in terms pump type and end use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for Water Pump in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual pumps across various end-users for all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global Water Pump market. Key players profiled in the Water Pump market include Flowserve Corporation, Wilo SE, ITT Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, Sulzer, KSB Inc, Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., Weir Group PLC., Alfa Laval, Colfax Corporation, and Danfoss A/S. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of Water Pump for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of Water Pump has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on pump types, and end use segment. Market size and forecast for each pump type and end use have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Water Pump Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in the water pump and various end user industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, Europump , pumps.org, Hydraulic Institute (HI), International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA), International Pump Associations , Submersible Wastewater Pump Association.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global Water Pump market as:

Water Pump Market: Pump Type Analysis

Centrifugal Pump

Reciprocating Pump

Rotary Pump

Others

Water Pump Market: End user Analysis

Oil & Gas and Refining

Chemical

Power Generation

Water & Wastewater

General Industry

Water Pump Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



